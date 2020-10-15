Art workshop at Cushendun's Old Church Centre cancelled

EVENTS at the Old Church Centre, Cushendun, are cancelled for the next four weeks.



The cancellations affect the art workshops this Saturday (October 17) and next Saturday (October 24) as well as the Halloween Cinema Club screenings for children and adults.



Meanwhile, the last of four talks in the Elements series on environmental issues, due to be given by Professor John Barry on Tuesday October 22, has been postponed.



"Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, managing body for the Old Church Centre, has decided with regret that the cancellations are necessary to comply with the spirit of the latest restrictions throughout Northern Ireland to combat Covid-19," said a spokesperson.

"The Trust looks forward to resuming its programme of arts, heritage and community activities and events at the Old Church when it is feasible to do so, and in particular to welcoming Professor Barry, from Queens University, to conclude the Elements series of talks.



"The doors of the Old Church Centre will remain open on weekend afternoons, when drop-in visitors can view a small exhibition of vintage travel posters.

"Covid-19 security measures, including social distancing, are in place in line with a risk assessment. Visitors are required to wear masks in the entry/exit areas of the building.



"Cushendun Building Preservation Trust extends good wishes to all its supporters and to regular visitors to the Old Church Centre, and looks forward to welcoming you again in healthier times."