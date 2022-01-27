Magnificent seven for Cross & Passion

CROSS and Passion Ballycastle won their seventh Corn Uan Uladh camogie title at Quinn Park Ballymena but not before they were pushed to the limit with the game going into extra time.

With the sides level, the St Louis girls looked to have made up for all the heartbreak of the past, particularly that two point defeat of four years ago when substitute Maria Gatley flicked a Ciara O’Boyle cross to the Ballycastle net with time almost up.

With a 71 year gap apparently bridged, celebrations were just about to begin but they were hit with even greater heartache when referee Mickey Quigg disallowed the score for a ‘square-ball’ infringement sending the game into extra-time.

That decision clearly deflated the Ballymena girls as Cross and Passion took control during the opening half of extra time to race into a three point lead with a goal from Cassie McArthur early in the second period putting the game beyond reach of the Kintullagh girls.

This indeed was an excellent game and a great advert for colleges camogie as Cross and Passion added to their previous successes in 1945, 1964, 2008, 2017, 2018,and 2019.

Cross & Passion: Caitie Connolly, Eva Graham, Brid Magill, Noelle Connolly, Ellen McIntosh, Fay McIntosh, Bronach Magill, Fionnuala Kelly, Orlath Laverty (1-7), Nuala Devlin (0-1), Janey McIntosh (0-1), Aoibheann Donnelly, Shannagh Heggarty, Cassie McArthur (1-5), Caoimhe McMullan.

St. Louis: Orlath Convery, Anna McKillen, Susan Shannon, Grace Kearns, Erin Coulter, Dearbhail Dobbin, Sarah Fyfe, Eimear Johnston (1-0), Katie Molloy (0-1), Kyra Doherty (0-1), Carlina Sullivan, Cliona Griffin, (0-1) Niamh Neeson, Anna McKillop (1-6), Ciara O’Boyle.

Substitute: Maria Gatley.

Referee: Mickey Quigg, Derry.

Full report and photos in The Chronicle.