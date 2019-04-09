Medal joy for local athletes

Kurt Wright, who won an All Ireland silver in the High Jump in Athlone. WK15KC48SP

TWO local athletes have enjoyed success at the Irish Life Health Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone.

Oliver Swinney, aged 15, from Ballymoney, claimed gold in the Under-17 60m Sprint.

The Dominican College student qualified first in his heat with a time of 7.02 seconds before winning the final in 6.99 seconds.

This smashes his previous PB of 7.12 seconds and sees him place top in UK rankings for 15-year-olds over this distance and gives him a UK ranking of sixth in the U17 category.

Kurt Wright, meanwhile, aged 14, from Stranocum, competed in the U15 60m Sprint.

He qualified in his heat with a time of 7.81 seconds and just missed out on the podium in the final, coming fourth with a time of 7.71 seconds.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

