Glens Harriers final hunt of the season

MEMBERS of the Glen Harriers held their last hunt for the 2018/19 season at Ballymacaldrick in Dunloy by kind permission of Fergal Doey.



This was the first time for the club to hunt over this ground and it did not disappoint.



Everyone was full of praise for the variety of jumps that was available (mostly natural hedging etc) and the effort that had been put in to pulling this hunt together was greatly appreciated.



David Kerr on his horse May was on fine form and jumping in classic style as always.



Rosemary Moffett, meanwhile, can be seen enjoying the ride as she comes through the water along with Joint Hunt Master John Laverty while Dominic Traynor and Joe McCloskey enjoyed making the most of a fallen tree.



Joe Traynor was out riding his partner Kate’s horse William and led the way through the natural hedging.

