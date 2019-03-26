Heroes welcome for gold medallist

Heroes welcome for gold medallist

Special Olympics gold medallist Gemma Steele.

SPECIAL Olympics gold medallist Gemma Steele received a heroes welcome on her return to Coleraine on Monday evening.

Gemma was given a guard of honour by her Causeway Coast Special Olympics Club colleagues at their weekly social evening in the Jet Centre.

Days earlier she had flown back into Dublin as part of the all-conquering Ireland team which won 86 medals in Abu Dhabi.

Gemma admitted she was delighted to be back with her friends before proudly showing off her gold medal to friends and well-wishers.

Club spokesperson Dougie Fillis said everyone at the Jet Centre was delighted with Gemma's success.

"We're all absolutely delighted for Gemma and it's a great boost for everyone at the club," said Dougie.

To read more about Coleraine's latest sporting star, see this week's Chronicle back page.

