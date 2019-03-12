Ballymoney put Lurgan to the sword

ON Saturday, the JKC sponsored Ballymoney 1st XV welcomed Lurgan RFC to Kilraughts Road, looking to overturn the defeat earlier in the season.



In the pack, Joel Heggarty started at hooker with Connor Creith starting in the back row. In the backs, Martin Irwin returned to partner Kyle McAuley in the centre. Peter Irvine & Daniel Ramage made a welcome return to the panel starting on the bench.



Before kickoff, a minutes silence was held in memory of the Lurgan Chairman, who had passed away.



Within minutes, the Toon had opened the scoring, Mike Armstrong kicking a penalty after the visitors had been penalised for a high tackle.



Ballymoney upped the intensity and before long try number one was scored, a kick to the corner from Hyndman from a penalty gave the chance for a catch & drive lineout from 15 yards out, Joel Heggarty crossing the whitewash.



The home pack in fact dominated the entire game, carrying well and pushing back the Lurgan scrum at every opportunity.



Further tries from McKeeman and a second from Heggarty left the halftime score 18-0.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*