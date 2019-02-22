Bannsiders look to bounce back against Glentoran this weekend

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree is hoping that his side can return to winning ways when the Bannsiders face Glentoran at The Showgrounds tomorrow afternoon.

Coleraine head into the game off the back of two defeats against league leaders Linfield and Champions Crusaders and McAree admits that the Stripes need to 'tighten up defensively' if they are to muster a win over a resurgent Glentoran.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Rodney McAree said: “It is important that we get back to winning ways and we have a chance to do that against Glentoran but we know it will not be easy.

“We need to tighten up defensively because we have been conceding goals recently.

“Glentoran have changed their style of play under Gary Smyth and they have good options in the final third.

“I know they have changed their formation a little and have options off the bench as well so I am well aware of what we will come up against,” said the Coleraine boss.

The Bannsiders are yet to register a win against Glentoran so far this season. Both sides have settled for a share of the spoils on two occassions in the Danske Bank Premiership whilst the Glens sent McAree's Bannsiders crashing out of the BetMcLean League Cup on penalties back in October.

Despite two recent defeats, McAree insists the mood in the Coleraine camp is one of hunger and desire.

“We had 22 players on the training pitch last night which is great,” he admitted.

“Our preparation has been exceptional and our commitment is excellent.

“I feel we are not far away in terms of performance – we just need to tidy up certain areas.

The Coleraine boss hinted that both Aaron Burns and Stephen O'Donnell are well in contention for the match day squad ahead of Saturday's clash whilst Lyndon Kane, Aaron Traynor and Alexander Gawne remain long term absentees.

*Read in-depth match reaction inside this week's Chronicle.