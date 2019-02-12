Zoe rides off with top jockey award

WATCH out Nina Carberry - Zoe McMullan is coming after you!

The 20-year-old Coleraine female jockey is targeting a place in the paid ranks in the future after scooping the Irish National Lady Rider Award for Pony Racing.

The award follows a memorable season for the CAFRE Enniskillen graduate in which she secured a number of victories and places.

Currently out of the saddle due to a broken wrist, Zoe admits the trail-blazing efforts of the aforementioned Carberry and Bryony Frost in England helps to inspire her.

"It's massively encouraging," she said.

To read more about Zoe's successes and her hopes for the future, check out the back page of this week's Chronicle.