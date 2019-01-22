American Football returns to north coast

AMERICAN Football is back on the north coast - thanks to the newly formed Causeway Giants.

The club has started training in preparation for a new season in one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

Members are drawn from all sorts of sporting backgrounds including football, rugby and GAA and there is always room for more.

If you or someone you know is keen to learn more, then the Causeway Giants would be delighted to hear from you.

"We've a great bunch of lads turning up to train every week and we're looking forward now to playing our first game later in the spring," said a club spokesperson.

It's a good time to be starting up an American Football team, with all eyes on the forthcoming Superbowl in the United States and interest on this side of the pond never higher.

To learn more about the Causeway Giants' hopes for the year ahead, see our story inside this week's Chronicle.