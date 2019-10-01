Coleraine First XV preserve winning run

‘Gobsmacked, gutted and speechless’ - Wrightbus fallout ‘devastates’ Ballymoney
Coleraine continued their winning run with a win over Lisburn at the weekend.
COLERAINE First XV made it two wins of two in the league at the weekend with victory over Lisburn.
The Bannsiders collected a bonus point in a 34-21 win over their opponents.
There were also wins for two other local clubs - Ballymoney and Limavady - in a positive week for rugby on the north coast.
Dalriada, meanwhile, suffered defeat at the hands of Cambridge House.
All the details in this week's Chronicle.