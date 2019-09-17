Coleraine bow out of Junior Cup

THERE were mixed fortunes for local sides in the opening round of the Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup at the weekend.

Coleraine went down 30-11 away at Randalstown while Ballymoney enjoyed a 26-9 home win over League Two rivals Lisburn.

Elsewhere, Limavady First XV lost narrowly, 36-31, to Cooke in a high-scoring affair.

It proved a good weekend, too, for the rugby footballers of Dalriada School Ballymoney who enjoyed success over Grosvenor Grammar School.

