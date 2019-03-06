Coleraine players stand up to bullies
Ballymoney Rugby Club Minis, off to Dublin this weekend.
THIS weekend marks the penultimate round of the Six Nations Championship.
Ireland take on France at the Aviva Stadium, with Joe Schmidt's men still in with a chance of retaining their title.
There to see if they can do it will be members of Ballymoney Minis who are taking in the game as part of a visit to the capital.
The Toon boys will also play a number of games against Leinster oppoition in what promises to be a memorable weekend for all concerned.
"We would like to thank all those parents and businesses who have helped make this possible," said a club spokesperson.
