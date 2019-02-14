Milestone for McCloskey

ULSTER Rugby's Stuart McCloskey will become the latest player to win a century of caps for the province in Friday’s Guinness PRO14 encounter against Ospreys at Morganstone Brewery Field (7.35pm).

McCloskey, who has family connections to Coleraine, has made 17 starts this season and has been a mainstay of the side since making his debut against the Dragons in February 2014.

In reaching the milestone, McCloskey follows in the footsteps of former Ulster stars, including winger Andrew Trimble.

Speaking last year, during an open training session at Coleraine Rugby Club, McCloskey revealed his north coast connections.

"It's lovely to be here," he said.

"My dad lived here until he was 18 and my family owned a shop in the town.

"My granny lives here though I don't get up as much as I'd like to," he added.

Ulster team to play Ospreys, Guinness PRO14, Friday 15th February, Morganstone Brewery Field (7.35pm):

(15-9): P Nelson; A Kernohan, D Cave, S McCloskey, L Ludik; M Lowry, J Cooney;

(1-8): E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (captain), I Henderson, C Ross, J Murphy, N Timoney;

Replacements (16-23): J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, J Hume, R Lyttle.