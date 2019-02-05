Dalriada set to host Methody in Schools Cup

DALRIADA School Ballymoney will be up against it as they look to progress in the Danske Bank Schools Cup this weekend.

The boys fre' the Toon host Methodist College Belfast on Saturday morning in one of the ties of the round.

Methody are the most successful school in the history of the competition and are many people's tip to add another title to their collection in 2019.

However, not many fancied a Dalriada victory in the previous round but that's just what transpired as they produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat neighbours Coleraine Grammar.

They will require more of the same if they are to continue their Schools Cup dream and lower the colours of the famed Belfast college.

"In some ways, it's maybe not a bad draw," admitted Dalriada coach Rab Gregg.

