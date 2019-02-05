'Toon' underdogs against Methody

DALRIADA will be big outsiders going into Saturday’s Danske Bank Schools Cup fourth round clash against one of the tournament favourites, Methody.

The ‘underdogs’ tag will not unduly worry the Ballymoney school, however; after all, it was a similar story in the previous round when they travelled to Coleraine Grammar and were expected to lose.

But a determined performance on that occasion saw Dalriada grab an unlikely but hard-earned win over their local rivals.

A repeat of the doggedness shown on that occasion will be needed again to lower the colours of the Belfast college.

Methody are, of course, the most successful school in the history of the competition and are again among the teams being tipped to lift the trophy at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on St. Patrick’s Day.

To read the full story see this week's paper