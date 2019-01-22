Local derby in Schools Cup

IT'S the draw that neither school wanted!

This Saturday, Coleraine Grammar School will host local rivals Dalriada School Ballymoney in an eagerly anticipated third round Danske Bank Schools Cup clash at Coleraine.

And like any local derby, the game will pit friends and family against one another.

Arguably, though, no-one is in a more difficult situation that Coleraine coach Benjy van der Byl.

Up until last summer, the South African was coach at Dalriada; now, he is assistant coach at Coleraine.

"It's not easy," he confessed.

"I was at Dalriada for 16 years so I have a lot of good friends there but in sport you have to be professional.

"My allegiance now is with Coleraine and I will be preparing my boys as best I can to win the game."

A huge crowd is expected to flock to Coleraine Grammar on Saturday so the advice is to get there early.

