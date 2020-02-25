Churchland’s Boxing Night proves a knock-out

Young boxers at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on Friday for the Churchlands Golden Gloves Boxing night. WK09-066CR

CHURCHLANDS Golden Gloves ABC in association with the Causeway Rescue Service held a very successful boxing night in Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel on Friday.

The evening started with a number of ‘no contest’ bouts featuring Martin Kennedy against Mohamed Benhadi, Kealan Neill against Steven-Ollie Doey and Katelyn McKeown taking on Jenny Rose McLaughlin of the St. Joseph’s club in Derry.

*Read the full report inside this week's Chronicle.

