Plate win for Ballymoney

THEY'RE quick learners at Ballymoney Hockey Club.

Just recently, the club entered an Under-18 team in the prestigious Ulster Hockey Indoor Tournament for the first time.

Undaunted, the girls fre' the 'Toon adapted quickly, so much so that they left Antrim Forum with the Plate following their defeat of Rainey in the final.

Elsewhere, an Under 15 development side took part in the Ulster Hockey Indoor finals and showed up well.

"This was an excellent day of fitness and fun in preparation for the development season," said a spokesperson.

Latest news inside Chronicle Sport.