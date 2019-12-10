Boat named in memory of former schoolteacher

The widow of former CAI schoolteacher and his son and daughter pictured at the naming of a new boat at Coleraine Grammar School.

FAMILY and former colleagues of one-time CAI schoolteacher Mickey Eyre have gathered at a boat-naming ceremony in his honour at Coleraine Grammar School.

The headmaster, cice-principal, chairman of the board of governors and a number of Old Boys were present at the ceremony.

Mr Eyre was the rowing master at CAI throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and was also vice-principal in later years.

Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch before various speeches spoke of Mr Eyre's contribution to school life.

To read then full story see Tuesday's Chronicle.

