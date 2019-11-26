Seven medals for local players

JUDOKA FROM both Coleraine Judo Club and the Ulster University Club excelled at the weekend by winning five silver and seven bronze medals at this year’s Northwest Open.

Held at Long Tower Community Centre in Londonderry, this was the 53rd North West Open, with players from across Ireland taking part.

In her first ever competition Yellow Belt Nicole McMillan won an impressive three medals comprising silver in the Novice and her Weight category event along with a bronze in the Women’s Open event.

Also making their competitive debuts were Jamie Brown and Conall O’Murchu who both put up brilliant performances to win silver and bronze respectively.