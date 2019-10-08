Wilma recognised by Sports Council

Royal Portrush Golf Club secretary/manager Wilma Erskine pictured with Coleraine Sports Council chairman John Church.

By Damian Mullan

THE woman who helped bring The Open back to Royal Portrush Golf Club after an absence of almost 70 years has been recognised for her efforts by Coleraine Sports Council.

Wilma Erskine, former secretary/manager at the Portrush club, received the chairman's award at a recent awards night.

It was one of a number of awards presented on the night.

Full details and photos in Tuesday's Chronicle.

