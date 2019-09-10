Veterans finals at Portstewart

THE finals of the annual Downes and Dean Triples will take place at The Warren in Portstewart this Thursday.

It follows a qualification process which started last week.

The event is one of the most popular in the NIPBA Veterans calendar and attracts bowlers from right across the province.

Meanwhile, Coleraine Bowling Club face a potentially tricky tie at Portglenone in the semi-finals of the Mullan Cup.

For all the latest bowls news, see this week's Chronicle.