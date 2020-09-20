PSNI investigate paramilitary style attack in Stranocum

POLICE attended the scene of a shooting incident at a house in the Stranocum area on Saturday night.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “We received a report at 10:20pm that three men forced their way into a house in the area and shot a man, in his arms and legs.

“We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack. This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2308 of 19/09/20.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," he added.