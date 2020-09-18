Coleraine defender Aaron Canning placed on transfer list

COLERAINE FC has confirmed that defender Aaron Canning has been placed on the transfer list.

In a two line statement on the club website, a spokesperson confirmed that the club would be making no further statement at this time.

The 27-year-old defender was a mainstay of the Bannsiders' side last season as they lifted the Bet McLean League Cup and finished runners-up to Linfield in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Canning was crowned the club's Player of the Year following a series of impressive displays at the heart of Coleraine's defence.

However, the Limavady man was a notable absentee as Oran Kearney's men lost on penalties to Scottish club Motherwell in the Europa League on Thursday night.