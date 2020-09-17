Out to lunch

Officials of Coleraine FC and Motherwell FC enjoyed a pre-match lunch in Tartine in Bushmills on Thursday.

WHILE players and management of Coleraine and Motherwell were busy preparing for Thursday evening's Europa League clash at the Showgrounds, it proved a less stressful day for officials from both clubs.

That's because directors enjoyed a splendid lunch at Tartine in Bushmills, just hours before the big game.

Let's hope the Bannsiders players show the same appetite against their Scottish opponents.

