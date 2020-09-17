NISRA publishes statistics for second quarter of 2020

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has today published the Registrar General Quarterly Report: Provisional Statistics for Quarter 2 2020 which details a range of provisional vital statistics.

The statistics, which cover 1st April to 30th June, show there were a total of 4,684 deaths registered over the period. Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 732 of these deaths. This equates to 15.6% of the total deaths in the quarter and brings the total number of deaths, with an underlying cause of death of Covid-19 in the calendar year 2020, to 755.

In comparison, NISRA’s weekly death statistics, which count the number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, reported that in the calendar year to 30th June 2020, 830 deaths involved Covid-19. This means that Covid-19 was the underlying, primary cause of death in 91.0% of all deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The provisional number of deaths in the quarter which were due to cancer totalled 1,177, and accounted for 25.1% of the total deaths in the period, compared to an average of 28.3% over the previous five years. The provisional total number of deaths due to cancer in 2020 year to date is 2,302, 2.0% higher than for the same period last year.

The provisional number of deaths from ischaemic heart disease and respiratory conditions in Quarter 2 2020 totalled 410 (8.8% of all deaths) and 367 (7.8%) respectively. On average over the last five years 10.5% of annual deaths have been due to ischaemic heart disease and 13.4% due to respiratory conditions.

The number of deaths due to Intentional self-harm totalled 43 (0.9% of all deaths in the quarter) bringing the total for the calendar year 2020 to 77. Based on the average over the previous five years 1.1% of all deaths have been due to self-inflicted injury.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.2%) of all deaths and 80.5% of deaths registered due to Covid-19 this calendar year up to 30th June 2020.

The number of births registered in the quarter was 2,625 (1,344 males and 1,281 females). The number of marriages registered during the same period was 169. These are unusually low figures due to the suspension of birth and marriage registration services during the Covid-19 pandemic. For comparative purposes there were 5,515 births and 2,108 marriages registered in the same period last year.