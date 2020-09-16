Police investigate Limavady arson

POLICE are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack on a property in the Roe Mill Gardens area of Limavady last night (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “It was reported that at approximately 10pm the door of a property was set alight causing damage to the property.

“A man who was in the property at the time was treated for smoke inhalation.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2343 of 15/09/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.