Dervock FC pays tribute to emergency services

DERVOCK FC goalkeeper Wayne McCullough and club officials have paid tribute to members of the emergency services who helped the player following a freak accident during Saturday’s game against Portstewart Town.

The netminder suffered a broken leg, a fractured ankle and ruptured ligamements in an incident during the game at Paddy’s Park.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in Belfast by the Air Ambulance.

Wayne (pictured) received treatment for his injuries and is expected to remain in hospital for about a week.

“It was a bit of a freak accident,” explained a Dervock club spokesperson.

“Wayne came rushing out to prevent the Portstewart striker getting through but as he tried to block the striker, his studs caught on the ground and his knee twisted.

“As soon as it happened, players and coaching staff ran on to the pitch to help as they knew something was wrong.

“Wayne’s leg was broke, his ankle was fractured and he had ruptured ligaments as well.

“One of the coaching staff called the Ambulance Service immediately and an ambulance arrived in less than half an hour.

“As soon as they arrived, they saw the extent of the injury and immediately contacted the Air Ambulance.

“Obviously, it was important that they got Wayne to hospital as quickly as possible with the injury being as bad it was and the Air Ambulance was the quickest way.

“Wayne was taken straight to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he spent the night before being transferred to Musgrave on Sunday where he is being seen by a bone specialist.

“We’re not sure how long Wayne might be in hospital - it could be a week.

“The club and Wayne’s family would like to thank everyone who helped him get the treatment he got considering the circumstances.

“Wayne himself has been able to thank everyone who has wished him a speedy recovery via social media.

“We are all indebted to the work of the emergency services and the incident highlights the good work of the Air Ambulance,” added the spokesperson.

Let’s hope that Wayne gets the help he needs and gets back home as quickly as possible.