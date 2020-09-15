Bad news on the jobs front

Arts Centres and Ballymoney Museum reopen on September 30
CAUSEWAY Geotech Ltd is the latest local employer to warn redundancies are likely as a result of coronavirus.
Last week, Coleraine's AVX plant signalled 77 job were likely to go.
This week, Ballymoney-based Causeway Geotech said it was seeking to cut 25 posts.
Meanwhile, there has been widespread disappointment to the news that Danske Bank is to close a number of branches, including Kilrea and Ballycastle.
The news comes against the backdop of latest labour market statistics which reflect a worsening employment situation in the province.
