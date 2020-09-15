Bad news on the jobs front

CAUSEWAY Geotech Ltd is the latest local employer to warn redundancies are likely as a result of coronavirus.

Last week, Coleraine's AVX plant signalled 77 job were likely to go.

This week, Ballymoney-based Causeway Geotech said it was seeking to cut 25 posts.

Meanwhile, there has been widespread disappointment to the news that Danske Bank is to close a number of branches, including Kilrea and Ballycastle.

The news comes against the backdop of latest labour market statistics which reflect a worsening employment situation in the province.

For all the latest on these stories, pick up your copy of The Chronicle - out now!