Arts Centres and Ballymoney Museum reopen on September 30

FLOWERFIELD Arts Centre, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and Ballymoney Museum will reopen on Wednesday September 30 following a revised decision by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Temporary opening hours will be in place at both Arts Centres until December:

Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm and 7-9pm.

Friday 10am - 3pm.

Saturday 10am - 1pm.

Users can look forward to an autumn programme which features a fantastic variety of bespoke creative learning workshops and exhibitions open to everyone, complimented by the continuation of some virtual events, including the Northern Lights series and community-based arts activities.

Ballymoney Museum’s new temporary opening hours will be:

Wednesday & Thursday 10am - 4 pm (Closed for lunch 12.30pm-1pm)

Friday 10am - 3pm (Closed for lunch 12.30pm-1pm)

Saturday 10am - 1pm.

The Museum Services upcoming activities will include an online Good Relations initiative across The Glens and Rathlin Island, an NI21 Famous Sons and Daughters project, new workshop sessions for a range of audiences while maintaining a rich selection of online heritage learning resources for schools, families and community groups as well as behind the scenes development of videos.

Alderman Mark Fielding, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “The Arts sector and our Museums Service play an important role in the Borough, and I know many people will be pleased that our facilities are now set to reopen later this month.

“From the time of closure back in March, staff successfully focussed their efforts on providing services online, and these were all very well received with high levels of participation.

“By reopening our facilities, our staff will seek to build on this engagement and ensure that our facilities continue to make a positive impact on individual and community wellbeing.”

“New measures will be in place in light of the current health situation, and our staff are looking forward to opening their doors to the public once again in the safest possible way.”

For all the latest news go to www.flowerfield.org or www.roevalleyarts.com or follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. To find out more about the Museums Service visit www.niarchive.org.