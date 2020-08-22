Coleraine woman dies on holiday in Ibiza

SPANISH police are probing the death of a Northern Ireland holidaymaker at an Ibiza hotel.

The 23-year-old mother of one was found around midday on Thursday at her room in the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the resort of San Antonio.

She has been named as Amy Elizabeth Connor from Coleraine.

Police confirmed Ms Connor’s death but said they were unable to comment on the report and said more would be known after an autopsy had taken place.

Messages of sympathy and condolence have been paid on social media to the young mum.

She leaves behind her daughter Kaliyah, parents Arthur Connor and Carol McKibbin and siblings Aaron John, Jean and Toni.