Tributes paid to popular referee

THE chairman of the Northern Ireland Referees Association has led tributes to popular local official Richard Scott who died suddenly on Wednesday.

Coleraine man Paul Larkin said it was with 'great sadness and shock' that 'we lost one of our refereeing family.'

“The NI Referees Association is devastated by this news,” said Paul.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.

“Richard was a familiar face throughout the NIFL Premier Intermediate League and in football circles in the North West and Mid Ulster areas.

“In typical Richard fashion, he always had a smile on his face and was a true, well respected colleague.”

Footballing authorities here have also paid their respects.

"The NI Football League are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Richard Scott, a popular and respected match official in the league," said a NIFL spokesperson.

"Our collective thoughts are with Richard's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

An Irish FA spokesperson said: "All at the Irish FA are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of match official Richard Scott. Our thoughts are with Richard's family, friends and colleagues at this time."

Tributes have also been paid by local football clubs with a number of games scheduled to take place this weekend postponed as a mark of respect.

Richard was the dearly loved and devoted son of June and Harold, loving brother of Cherith and Jordan, dear brother-in-law of David and Zara, much loved grandson of Elizabeth and loving uncle of Tyler, Kai and Grayson.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed and the house is strictly private.