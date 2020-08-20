Galgorm Resort - two staff isolating at home after positive Covid test

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort management say they have increased safety measures for guests and team members amid concerns over an increase of Covid-19 cases in a number of areas across Northern Ireland, including Mid & East Antrim.

It has also confirmed that following what it termed as its ‘own robust testing procedures’, two asymptomatic team members who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday have been self-isolating at home, in line with company policy.

The Guardian has approached the media team for Galgorm in relation to the issue on Wednesday morning.

The resort statement indicated that the employees affected were back-of-house and had no contact with guests.

The Resort’s senior team remains in regular communication with those impacted to provide support and a further test will be carried out with both team members prior to a return to work.

Galgorm Collection Managing Director, Colin Johnston, said:

“We share the concerns around the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and, like many employers in the area, we have been monitoring this extremely closely. In response, we have already put additional measures in place.

“Last week, we moved to the next phase of our agreed, comprehensive Hygiene Commitment plan which includes increased random testing of team members, who continue to operate within team bubbles.

“In addition, we are also the first company in Northern Ireland to introduce a Mistpal Cleansing Tunnel for team members and guests entering the Resort for further safety reassurance.

“This is in addition to already established measures including a nightly, full deep-clean of all areas with hospital-grade sanitiser protectant and decontamination equipment, thermal temperature monitoring, provision of hand sanitisers in all areas and adherence to recommended social distancing guidelines.

“The health and safety of our team and guests remains paramount and we are grateful for their continued support and also to those guests who have rescheduled their stay as a result of the robust pre-entry testing measures we have in place.”

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has already carried out tests with almost 300 team members and will continue to conduct random testing and adopt the same stringent protocols already in place in the event that any further positive cases are identified.

Since reopening Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has been focused on safety as a priority and was among the first hotels in the UK to receive the AA COVID Confident Mark for its industry leading health and safety standards. It continues to work with local, regional and UK government bodies to uphold its stringent hygiene standards.