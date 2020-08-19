Storm brewing

Warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Ellen.

WARNINGS have been issued ahead of Storm Ellen which will move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday night.

The highest level weather warning, Status Red, has been issued for County Cork by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

The storm, which contains remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle, will move into the west coast of Ireland, bringing severe gales.

In Northern Ireland, forecasted strong winds have led to a yellow warning from the Met Office from midnight on Wednesday until 08:00 BST Thursday, with strong winds continuing through much of the day.

Gusts up to 80km/h (50mph) can be expected inland with even stronger gusts for coasts and higher ground.

People have been warned to exercise caution, particularly in coastal areas.

