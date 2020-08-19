Maternity services to resume on Monday

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

THE Northern Health Trust has announced the return of maternity services to the Causeway Hospital.

The service was removed from Coleraine and transferred to Antrim Area Hospital in March under the Covid-19 regional surge plan.

Last week, Trust chiefs said the service would be back up and running on Monday August 24.

“The Northern Trust Maternity Team are now in a position to resume these services in Causeway with effect from 7.30am on Monday August 24,” said a Trust spokesperson.

“All staff will be redeployed back to their substantive posts on the Causeway site and the service provision will cover any unscheduled attendances for pregnancy concerns, labour and birth (including caesarean sections) and postnatal stay alongside scheduled inpatient and outpatient care."

The news has been widely welcomed.

See this week's Chronicle for full report.

