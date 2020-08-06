Police appeal for information

By Damian Mullan

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway today, Thursday, 6 August.

At approximately 3.30pm police received a report that a ‘skip lorry’ had struck a bridge near the junction for Broughshane. 

As a result of this collision a considerable amount of damage was caused to the bridge, resulting in debris being strewn over the motorway.

Police would appeal to the driver of the vehicle and anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1189 06/08/20. 

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

 

