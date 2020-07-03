Blue light to shine at Cloonavin to mark NHS anniversary

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has called on everyone to show their appreciation for the National Health Service ahead of its 72nd anniversary this Sunday.

Cloonavin will be illuminated in blue over the weekend in a public show of support for the institution which has played a central role in keeping people healthy and well for over seven decades, while a nationwide public applause will take place at 5pm on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the special celebration, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “The National Health Service is at the core of our society and it has touched all our lives at some point, in good times and bad. None of us know when we might find ourselves needing expert healthcare attention, and it is greatly reassuring that this is available to all of us if we need it.

“The ongoing pandemic has made us all reflect on its importance and we are indebted to all those who continue to take their place on the frontline to care for people at their most vulnerable and ultimately save lives during these unprecedented and challenging months.

“In Causeway Coast and Glens we are fortunate to have the services of the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, along with facilities like Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle, Robinson Hospital in Ballymoney, our local GP practices and other healthcare settings.

"I want to express my gratitude to all those who work so hard to provide first class health services across the Borough and we are lighting up Cloonavin for you as a sign of our support and solidarity.

"This gesture is for all our health service staff who uphold the values of the NHS to ensure all patients receive the best possible care, during this crisis and beyond," he added.