Coronavirus alert level drops from four to three

THE UK's chief medical officers have agreed to downgrade the coronavirus alert level from four to three after a 'steady' and continuing decrease in cases in all four nations.

Localised outbreaks of Covid-19 are still 'likely to occur, the advisers warned, and the virus remains in general circulation.

But the downgrading - recommended by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) - means transmission of coronavirus is no longer considered to be 'high or rising exponentially.'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said moving to a lower alert level is a 'big moment' for the UK, and showed the country is getting 'back on her feet.'

England's Professor Chris Whitty, Northern Ireland's Dr Michael McBride, Scotland's Dr Gregor Smith and Wales' Dr Chris Jones agreed with the JBC's recommendation.

The Covid Alert Levels system was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his televised address to the nation on May 10.

He said he was establishing the JBC to run the alert system, which is similar to that used to establish the terrorist threat.

It has five tiers, from level one to five, based on the spread of Covid-19 through the country.

At level five, transmission is high or rising and there is a risk healthcare services will be overwhelmed. Level one means coronavirus is no longer known to be in the UK.

Level three is when the epidemic is in general circulation and gradual easing of restrictions can take place, while level two is when the number of cases and transmission is low and 'no or minimal' restrictions are required.