Police in Coleraine investigate overnight attack on house

POLICE in Coleraine are investigating an attack at a house in Westbourne Crescent shortly after midnight last night (Tuesday).



It was reported at around 12.15am that the front living room window of the house had been smashed and containers of paint thrown inside, causing extensive damage.

Two cars parked outside the property were also damaged with paint in this incident which is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

The occupants of the house, a man and woman, were asleep upstairs at the time of the incident and whilst not injured were left shocked as a result.



Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 30 16/06/20.

