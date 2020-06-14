Ice cream vans to open from Monday

AMENITIES at DAERA-owned forest and country parks can begin the process of reopening from Monday June 15, Minister Edwin Poots has confirmed.

The Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs authorised the re-opening of toilets and has also allowed vans selling food, ice creams and beverages to operate from tomorrow.

Speaking about the announcement, the Minister said: “I have authorised the re-opening of toilet facilities and concession stands at DAERA-owned forest and country parks from this Monday. Toilets at many of our sites will open from Monday afternoon. Officials are working urgently to ensure those at remaining sites will reopen as soon as possible.”

“I am opening these facilities as a further step to aid recovery and to provide a more complete experience for people visiting these fantastic outdoor venues. In doing so, I would once again stress the need for visitors to use the facilities responsibly and continue to play their part in reducing Covid-19 risks for everyone.”

“Information on each forest and country park, and which services are available at each site, will be updated regularly on www.nidirect.gov.uk/public-forests."