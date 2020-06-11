Shopping centres allowed to reopen

Smaller traders set to open doors on Friday

Samuel Moore of S. T. Moore's on Railway Road in Coleraine, showing the changes in store to keep customers and staff safe in preparation for reopening.WK24KC19

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

SHOPPING centres and all other retailers will be able to reopen in a significant relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Northern Ireland's economy minister has said.

Smaller traders with entrances from the street had already been due to lift their shutters on Friday.

Diane Dodds said: "All of retail will be open."

One further person with coronavirus has died, taking the death toll reported by the Department of Health on Thursday to 538.

Four new confirmed cases of the virus brought the total since the outbreak began to 4,822.

Mrs Dodds said the ministerial executive needed to have an 'open and honest' discussion about reducing social distancing to one metre.

Hospitality businesses have been pressing for the change to allow them to make the most of the remainder of this summer's tourist season.

Health chiefs have said remaining two metres apart provides greater protection from transmission of the disease.

