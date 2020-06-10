Shop owners get ready to reopen

THE Federation of Small Businesses has welcomed news that small retailers will be permitted to reopen from this Friday.

FSB NI Head of External Affairs Roger Pollen said the announcement would be well received by businesses who have suffered during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Small businesses have been frustrated during lockdown to see larger businesses being able to continue to trade in products which they sell, while they were forbidden from opening," he said.

"The Economy Minister’s announcement will be music to the ears of many business owners, who are eager to open the shutters and get back trading.

“FSB played our role, along with trade unions, public health officials and the wider business community, in producing the ‘Working Through This Together’ document, which advises businesses on how to operate safely. Small businesses should refer to this guidance to ensure they protect workers, customers and the general public, making adaptations as necessary, as they re-open.

“At FSB we have made the case throughout the coronavirus crisis that the criteria which determine whether a business can open should be focused on safety, rather than what you sell, or the size of your business.

“We are grateful that the Executive has recognised this principle today and small retailers will be relieved that they will soon be permitted to re-open their business, and play their part in re-starting the economy.

"We would also urge the public now to get behind our smaller businesses; not just by giving them their custom, but also by respecting the necessary restrictions they will have to put in place in order to operate safely.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has also welcomed the announcement.

This will cover all non-essential shops and will be contingent on retailers being able to ensure social distancing rules remain.

Local retailers contacted the MLA seeking clarity on whether or not they were allowed to recommence trading. Ms Sugden said this news would now provide that clarity.

“This is excellent news for all small retailers, many of which were forced to close nearly three months ago,” said the independent MLA.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone, but this will bring a boost to the economy and return a semblance of normality to people’s lives when they can visit their favourite shops.”

Jamie Burns of Burns Outfitters in Coleraine spoke for many when he posted on social media that he was looking forward to getting back to work.

"We can’t wait to see you after 12 weeks of lockdown," he said.

"We have followed all guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and amazing customers!

"Thank you so much for the ongoing support. See you soon!"