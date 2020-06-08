Council to appoint new mayor

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to appoint a new Mayor tonight (Monday).

It's the DUP's turn to nominate one of its members, and the Chronicle understands the smart money is on Portstewart representative, Mark Fielding.

If the speculation is confirmed, Cllr Fielding will take over from Sinn Féin's Sean Bateson at Monday's council AGM

The DUP passed over the opportunity to nominate a mayor last year, so their candidate would be in place for Northern Ireland's 100th anniversary celebrations in May 2021.

For full details see this week's Chronicle, out tomorrow.