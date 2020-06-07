Churches set to undergo changes

THE head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has urged young people to volunteer to help with preparations for the resumption of services.

Archbishop Eamon Martin welcomed the announcement by the Irish Government on Friday that church services may resume in the Irish Republic on June 29.

He said he is 'greatly looking forward to celebrating public Mass and the sacraments soon with our congregations.'

He added his 'fervent hope and prayer' that parishes in Northern Ireland will also soon be able to resume public worship.

Churches in Northern Ireland have been allowed to open for private prayer with social distancing being observed.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Down and Connor has said it is resuming funeral services and requiem masses with immediate effect, limiting the numbers attending to 10 and observing social distancing.

Churches can reopen for people to pray privately, with appropriate social distancing and the cleaning of shared-contact hard surfaces.

A number of churches - including Dunseverick Baptist Church - are currently conducting drive-in church services.