Secretary of State visits Armstrong Medical
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at Armstrong Medical in Coleraine.
SECRETARY of State Brandon Lewis was a welcome visitor to Armstrong Medical on Thursday.
The minister visited the Coleraine factory to see for himself the work being carried out by staff in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.
Armstrong Medical, which manufactures vital pieces of healthcare equipment, has taken on extra staff to cope with demand in recent months.
To read full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Chronicle.