Kilrea Utd thanks public for support

A COLERAINE and District League club facing extinction after being hit with a hefty fine by FIFA has earned a reprieve - after local people rallied to raise the money.

Kilrea Utd FC were fined 10,000 CHF (Swiss Francs) by the sport's governing body following an eligibility dispute over teenage player Pierce Worrall-Hill.

The incident dates back to the 2018/19 season but the fine was only imposed in May of this year. Because the fine was under 15,000 CHF it could not be appealed.

Club officials held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue before setting up a fundraising page online.

Within hours, local people began contributing to the page. So much so, that by Thursday morning the club had raised the required amount - £8,500.

The response prompted Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley, a former Kilrea Utd player who had led calls for the public's support, to thank everyone who had rallied around the club.

"Target raised and more. Thank you to everyone who donated no matter how big or small. The rest of the money will no doubt be given to a charity of the clubs choice. Once again thank to everyone who got involved," he said in a tweet.