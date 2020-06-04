Coronavirus: morning update

NORTHERN Ireland Executive ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds confirmed that as the tourism industry emerges from Covid-19 lockdown, it will focus initially on attracting domestic business before targeting international markets.

During the Stormont Coronavirus briefing, the Minister expressed her belief that the tourism industry could adapt successfully to the new circumstances brought about by the virus.

Minister Dodds said: “In line with the Executive’s five-stage plan to come out of lockdown, we are taking steps now to help the economy recover as a whole. This is being done gradually and in stages. Tourism has a vital role to play in this. Tourism recovery will, in the first instance, begin at home, then focus on close to home markets such as the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain before venturing into international markets.”

The Minister previously announced that, provided the rate of transmission of Covid-19 is not too high, the target dates for re-opening tourist accommodation will be:

July 20 – holiday and home parks; caravan sites; self-catering properties. As they are self-contained and may require less advance notice before opening, the opening times for these types of accommodation may be advanced to earlier than 20 July depending on scientific advice;

July 20 – guesthouses; guest accommodation; B&Bs; hotels; hostels. The Tourism Steering Group will be asked to work with the sector to explore what facilities and amenities can safely be made available by hotels and recommendations will be brought to the Executive in due course.

She added: “I must stress that this date is conditional on controlling the rate of transmission of the virus. That is why it is as important now as it has ever been for everyone to continue to follow the public health advice.”

Minister Dodds also confirmed that former Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce president Ellvena Graham will chair the recently reconvened Economic Advisory Group, which will consider how the wider economy rebuilds during recovery.

Welcoming the former Head of Ulster Bank’s appointment, the Minister said: “No doubt her experience and expertise across business will be invaluable as we plot our way through the next number of years and prepare for opportunities ahead in future jobs and markets.”

New walking and cycling lanes are to be introduced along Derry/Londonderry’s riverfront, enhancing the ability for social distancing following the Covid-19 outbreak, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon confirmed.

Following the recent rollout of similar measures in Belfast, Minister Mallon revealed the following schemes will be introduced:

* Foyle Riverfront – a series of temporary measures along the riverfront between Queen’s Quay Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout to enhance social distancing.

* Queen’s Quay – along Queen’s Quay between Queens Quay Roundabout (near the Council offices) towards Harbour Square roundabout, modifications will be undertaken within both the Council carpark and the public car park to widen the riverside cycleway/footway. Street furniture including benches and planters will also be relocated to provide greater width and improve segregation between pedestrians and cyclists and thereby enhance social distancing.

* Foyle Embankment – Harbour Square Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout - along Foyle Embankment from Harbour Square Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout the nearside south bound traffic lane will be converted to a temporary two-way cycle lane. This work will require sections of the masonry wall which separates the road from the cycle path to be removed.

* Peace Bridge – advisory signage will be introduced to help pedestrians and cyclists maintain appropriate distances when using the Peace Bridge.



The Minister explained: “I have worked with Derry City & Strabane District Council to identify an effective temporary scheme which takes advantage of the Council’s car park and the existing road network to ensure the popular Riverside route can continue to be used safely by pedestrians and cyclists.

"These measures will allow the people of Derry to continue to enjoy the riverside walk and cycleway safely whilst maintaining social distancing as we learn to live with the challenges of Covid-19. This is just a first step. I’ll be looking at more options for the City, seeking to maximise its potential, using infrastructure to transform lives for the better.”