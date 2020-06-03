Big queues the order of the day

THERE were large tailbacks in Coleraine on Wednesday as McDonald's in Coleraine reopened its drive-thru facility.

Long queues were the order of the day as crowds of eager fast-food fans flocked to the Riverside restaurant following a partial easing of lockdown.

A total of 24 stores across Northern Ireland reopened their doors but with a number of new policies in place, designed to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.

The reopening has been welcomed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots who described it as 'welcome news' for the province's beef and dairy sectors.

"Fast food outlets purchase large quantities of produce from our farmers and their temporary closure had a big impact on the agri-food sector," he said.

"They have gone to great lengths to put in place social distancing measures that will protect their staff and their customers.

"The importance of getting this market open and moving again cannot be underestimated and will be a relief for many of those who supply McDonald’s with their high-quality, locally reared beef and dairy produce.

"As we move into recovery after COVID-19, my priority has been and will continue to be, ensuring that we have a profitable and sustainable agriculture sector that is ready and able to meet the rising demands of the market once it opens fully again," added the minister.