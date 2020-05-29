Tourism NI special film in tribute to ‘Giant Spirit’ response to COVID-19 crisis

TOURISM NI has produced a special video tribute to the people of Northern Ireland as our ‘Giant Spirit’ has responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

The 1 minute 40 second film narrated by Ian McElhinney, who has voiced previous Tourism NI campaigns, is a gesture designed to raise spirits and send a small message of hope and resilience.

Commenting on the film Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen said, "The film showcases the generosity, spirit and strength of our people and conveys the fact that in times of need we stand together. The people of Northern Ireland and the warm hearted courtesy that we extend to others is the essence of our welcome and so we decided that as an agency we were well placed to pay tribute to everyone who has stood together during this crisis.”

“We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our communities as we start to consider how we move into recovery. The tourism industry will have an important role in helping to rebuild the economy, sustain jobs and create opportunities for our young people.”

“We have witnessed incredible strength from our entire community in recent months and this film is intended, as much as a thank you, as a way of stating that we will continue to need each other to rebuild in the years ahead.”

“Tourism NI, Government and industry are working together in unique ways to provide practical help to businesses in Northern Ireland. Despite the considerable challenges that we face this film is one of hope and pride shared across the country.”