Man arrested over paramilitary attacks

Detectives investigating five paramilitary style attacks in the Coleraine and Ballymoney areas between February and April carried out a search in the Coleraine area on Wednesday (May 27)

A 23-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act but later released unconditionally.

District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “We will investigate all aspects of criminality being carried out by anyone purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.”

